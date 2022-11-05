Jan. 26, 1931—Sept. 30, 2022

Rosemary Nelson, 91 passed away peacefully September 30, 2022. Rosemary was the only child of Harry and Elsie May (Davis) Wilson.

Rosemary was born January 26, 1931 in Kenton, Harrow, Middlesex, England.

Rosemary was 8 years old when England declared war on Germany. She and her family endured the London Blitz. Schools were closed for a period of two years as no more than thirty people at a time were allowed to congregate in one place. Rosemary went back to school when she was 10 years of age. Rosemary was 14 when World War II ended. She attended Peterborough and St. Margret’s School for Girls.

At the age of 16 she passed the entrance exam to attended Harrow Technical School of Art. She later went on to Davis Commercial College and learned shorthand and typing.

She worked for the British Air Ministry at 3rd Air Force Base in Ruislip as a Secretary. It was while she was working for the Air Force Base she met her future husband, John H. Nelson. John was stationed at Wiesbaden, Germany and would come to England once a month to compile reports.

A year later John and Rosemary married on June 12, 1954. In 1955, Rosemary moved to the States with her husband. They lived in Appleton City, MO and in 1956, her son Gary was born. In 1957, John was stationed to Parks AFB in Pleasanton, CA. In 1958, their daughter Susan was born. The Air Force transferred John and Rosemary and the family again to Drew AFB in France. Many other military transfers took place over the years of service where the family was stationed to San Antonio, TX and San Leandro, CA.

In 1969, John got orders to go to Seoul, Korea. So, Rosemary and the children moved to Lebanon, MO during John’s assignment. Upon John’s arrival home from Korea another transfer would take them to Altus AFB in Oklahoma. John’s final assignment would be with the Civil Air Patrol which landed Rosemary and the family in Twin Falls, ID. Ater 25 years serving in the Air Force, John retired, and John and Rosemary moved to Lebanon, MO. In 1983, John and Rosemary moved back to Twin Falls, ID to be close to grandchildren.

Rosemary loved to garden and grow beautiful flowers. She had a love for art and reading. Rosemary attended the Cordon Bleu Cooking School in London and loved to cook and entertain. Rosemary was a devoted wife and mother and grandmother. She loved and served the Lord all of her life. Rosemary was a member of Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene and served over the years as a Sunday School teacher, Children and VBS Director and Missionary President.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son, Gary. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Sue Loosli (Duane) of Twin Falls and grandsons, Brian Loosli (Amanda) of Twin Falls, Kevin Loosli (Tiffany) of Twin Falls, and Brent Loosli (Marissa) of Hillsboro, Oregon and her five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chardonnay Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice for the care that Rosemary received while residing at Chardonnay.

A memorial service is scheduled for November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home ,2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID.