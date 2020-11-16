May 4, 1929—July 17, 2020

Rose Leintz Shobe, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.

Rose was born on May 4, 1929 in Brisbane, North Dakota, the daughter of Felix and Braxadis Leintz. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Rose was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Her family always came first. No one was a stranger in her home and never left her home hungry. Along with raising her children, Rose worked outside the home, with careers in waitressing, bookkeeping and the longest as a retail clerk. Due to an extended illness, Rose never completed high school. So, after retirement she went back to school and earned her High School Diploma at the young age of 63. All of her family and friends were very proud of her!

She always enjoyed gardening; yearly producing a beautiful assortment of flowers and a vegetable garden that yielded a cellar full of home canned goods. Her creative side “bloomed” after she became an empty nester. She loved trying new things and old: tying rag rugs, embroidery, chalking, pine cone wreaths, and weaving lawn chairs. She had close friends who met every week for coffee and were there for each other when there was a need.