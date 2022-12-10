Nov. 24, 1945—Dec. 2, 2022

JEROME — Rose Eileen Magoffin, 77, of Jerome passed away December 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born November 24, 1945 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Irwin Magoffin and Ethel P. (Fulmer) Magoffin.

Rose held many jobs over the years, from working at the Wrangler Restaurant to the assembly line at Spears Manufacturing.

She enjoyed karaoke, bingo, scrabble and Uno. Rose was especially known for helping people and she always took care of the birds, squirrels, and hummingbirds in her yard.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son, Jerry Meyers; and three ex-husbands.

She is survived by daughters, Rose, Tammy, Amy, Melodee and Kelly; two sisters, Glenda and Lana; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

