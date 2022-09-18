BUHL — Rose Dolores Meier, 91, of Buhl, passed away September 8, 2022.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her obit memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
