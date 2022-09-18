 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose Dolores Meier

BUHL — Rose Dolores Meier, 91, of Buhl, passed away September 8, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her obit memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

