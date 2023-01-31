July 7, 1938—Jan. 28, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Rosalinda Sanchez, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence in Twin Falls. She was born July 7, 1938 in Laredo, Texas to Juan Angel and San Juana Trevino.

Rosalinda attended school in Laredo, Texas. She was a dedicated Catholic throughout her life in Texas and Idaho. She worked at Lamb Weston for 35 years and prior to that in the fields harvesting crops.

Rosalinda loved to do many things. Some of those things were, making tortillas every morning, and making tamales for her family on the holidays. She also loved spending time with her family outdoors every summer, taking care of her grandkids and taking care of her flowers.

She is survived by her husband Ramon G. Sanchez, Sr.; children: Maria Louisa Herrera (Jon Smock), Angie (Robert) Ortiz, Rosie (Rafael) Chavez, and Ramon, Jr. (Esther) Sanchez, all of Twin Falls; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jesus Carrejo; sisters, Ofelia Acevedo and Bertha Trevino; sons, Robert and Tony Sanchez.

A thank you to Dr. Dan Preucil and all the staff at Hospice Visons.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; with a Rosary at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.