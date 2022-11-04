 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosa Maria Del Angel

Rosa Maria Del Angel

TWIN FALLS — Rosa Maria Del Angel, 74, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301; visitation from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Rosary at 5:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., in Twin Falls.

