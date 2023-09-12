Ronnie grew up in Oakley, ID and attended school there. Following his time in school he joined the Army where he served honorably for 2 years. Shortly after his discharge he met his first wife Blanche Calkins of Burley, ID. Ronnie and Blanche lived in the Burley and Oakley area and had their two sons. Ronnie worked on various farms and ranches before they moved to Saratoga, Wy in the late 1960’s. In Saratoga, Ronnie began his career in the Lumber Industry. He along with his brothers helped to build the Edward Hines Lumber Mill. Ronnie later went on to work for the Arch Mineral Coal Mines of Hanna and the Decker Coal Mines in Sheridan Wy as a Master Machinist/Welder. Not Long after moving to Sheridan, Ronnie and Blanche were presented the opportunity to move to Laupahoehoe, Hawaii to manage/run a Koa Lumber Mill. 1993 Blanche passed away. Following this tragedy, Ronnie decided to continue managing the KOA Mill with the help of his brother Kent Walton and later his brother-in-law and close friend Dell Smith. In the late 1990’s Ronnie met his wife, Kyong. She loved and supported him until the day of his passing. In the Early 2000’s Ronnie’s life came full circle as he and Kyong decided to move to Rupert, ID and enjoy their Retirement among family and close friends. Ronnie was usually a man of few words but could tell a whopper of a hunting or fishing story if you had a few minutes to listen. Always smiling and willing to offer a hug. A man that believed a handshake and “your word” were as binding as any contract. He told me the most important words of my life “Find someone that is willing to live in a tent with you and you’ll feel like you’re living in a mansion for the rest of your life”.