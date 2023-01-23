Jan. 19, 1937—Jan. 19, 2023

FILER—Ronald T. Cole, 86, of Filer, Idaho went to be with his Lord- Wednesday January 19, 2023 on his birthday, after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin to parents Earl A. and Marjorie A. Cole. He had 5 brothers; Jerry, David, John, Allan, and Fred Cole.

They moved to South California in his teens. He met and married Barbara in 1957. They had 2 children, one daughter and one son. They moved to Idaho in 1973 where he was a painting contractor for many years in Twin Falls. He began building his mandolins in 1992. He continued to make them up until 3 months before he passed.

He loved the Lord with all his heart, he was very active in his Assembly of God Church in Twin Falls, where he also played his mandolin for his Lord. He was in worship team and played in several blue grass bands throughout Idaho.

Ron was a very avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Pamela, son Ronnie, 2 grandchildren Cacey and Jennifer, and 3 great-grandchildren Taylor, Shelby, and Killian. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David.

Many special thanks to our hospice nurse Amanda for her compassionate care.

The funeral will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home. There will be a viewing from 9:00-11:00 am before the service. Graveside service following at Filer Cemetery.