VANCOUVER, Wash. — Ronald Sluder passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the age of 87. He was born and raised in southern Idaho where he learned the construction trade.

He moved to the Pacific Northwest in the early 60s, working on roads, bridges and highways etc. He was well known for his exceptional mechanical ability and possessed an intensely imaginative mind that could solve most problems. He never found an engine that he couldn’t repair!

His pride and joy was the tilling and planting of his huge garden and he delighted in sharing its bounty with friends and family. It brought him great pleasure to provide for others and lend a helping hand whenever needed. He was also blessed with a comedic gift and loved to tease. No one was safe from his pranks. The ultimate prankster full of laughter! He will be missed by family and friends!