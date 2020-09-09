Ronald Ray Thorne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 12, 1938 ~ September 6, 2020

Ronald R. Thorne of Jerome, Idaho died on Sunday, the 6th of September 2020 at age 81, at home, surrounded by his family. Ronn was born December 12, 1938 to Lee and Ida Thorne and was the 11th of 12 children.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At 13 months he contracted Polio and spent most of his childhood in and out of hospitals. But his Polio never stopped or slowed him down from chasing his dreams. As a young man he developed a beautiful singing voice. He sang at school assemblies, church, and other functions.

While he was in high school, he became a disc jockey for a local radio station now called KART radio. While attending Idaho State University he met the love of his life, Kay Harmon. He tells the story that it was the very first day of orientation that he met and fell in love with her. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 20, 1960. This August they celebrated 60 years of marriage. They have two children, Randy Thorne, and Annette Lasike.