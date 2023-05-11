Nov. 5, 1934—May 8, 2023

TWIN FALLS—The Johnson family is heartbroken to announce the passing of their beloved Ron on May 8, 2023.

Ron was a shining example of living life to the fullest, always guided by his unwavering faith in God and a steadfast internal compass. His gregarious nature and outgoing personality drew people to him, and he was a true friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ron was born to Leonard and Marcia Johnson on November 5, 1934, at the home of his grandparents in Brookfield, CT. He grew up in the hilly countryside at Chestnut Land in New Milford, CT with his two younger brothers, Clifford, and Arthur. Ron graduated from New Milford High in 1952 with an abiding interest and innate aptitude for all things motorized.

A proud 1956 UCONN Mechanical Engineering graduate, he headed to California to begin an illustrious career in Aerospace Engineering.

It was there that he met the love of his life, Karen Peterson, and they exchanged vows on March 23, 1958.

Ron and Karen built a beautiful life together, eventually settling in Montana in the 1990s after several successful years in California and Maryland. They were blessed with three children, Debra, Douglas, and David. Their growing family also included many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ron’s strong intellect, creativity, and outgoing nature brought him many exciting opportunities, including consulting with the United States Air Force.

Even after retiring, Ron remained an active member of his community, dedicating his time and energy to the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church before relocating to Idaho.

In his later years, Ron battled Alzheimer’s Disease, and on May 8, 2023, he passed away from pneumonia, surrounded by his loving family in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was 88 years young, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A celebration and commemoration of Ron’s life is to be held this coming summer.