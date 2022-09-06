June 12, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2022

HEYBURN — Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Ronald Leon Hruza, age 89, from the Rupert-Heyburn area departed this world for his Heavenly home.

Ronald was born June 12, 1933, in Rupert, Idaho, to Milba and Verna Hruza. He had one sibling, a younger sister, Audrene.

In the spring of 1951, Ronald graduated from Rupert High School. In the fall of 1951, he attend Pentecostal Bible Institute in Tupelo, Mississippi for three years. And there he met the love of his life, Colleen Galbraith. They married December 12, 1954, in Rupert.

A year later Ronald was drafted into the U.S. Army as a medic. He was stationed in Germany along with his young bride, Colleen. After serving time in the Army, they returned to Rupert, where he bought property and started farming along with dairy farming. They had three children, Carolyn, David and Steve.

Ronald enjoyed his life as a farmer and dairyman. He worked a few other jobs but farming and dairy farming was his first priority.

Ronald was very active in his church. He served as Sunday School teacher, as well as, a worship leader. Southern gospel music and hymns were his favorite. His faith and family were of the utmost importance in his life.

On December 18, 2000, Colleen passed away, fifteen months later Ronald married Erla Martin. Erla passed away in April, 2021.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Milba and Verna Hruza; sister, Audrene Scism; first wife, Colleen Hruza; and second wife, Erla Hruza.

Ronald is survived by his three children: Carolyn, David, and Steve; one son-in-law, Dennis; two daughters-in-law: Lisa, and Val; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Harry Scism.

Ronald will always hold a special place in his family's heart.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Apostolic House of Prayer, located at 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor T.J. Jackson officiating, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.