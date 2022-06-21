March 20, 1937—June 16, 2022

HEYBURN — Ronald Lee Davis, age 85, passed away at his home, peacefully in his sleep, on June 16, 2022.

Ron was born March 20, 1937, to Luther and Blanche (Thompson) Davis, in Novelty, Missouri.

As a young toddler, Ron and his parents settled in southeastern Idaho. Eventually, with the birth of Mauretta, Ron’s sister, Bancroft, Idaho became their home. Ron graduated in 1956, from North Gem High School in Bancroft, a place dear to his heart. He always made it a priority to participate in the “The Gem’s” yearly high school reunions.

Shortly after high school, Ronald enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at 307th Armament and Electronics Maintenance Squadron in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he met his beautiful wife, Ruth Colleen Janssen. Ron was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1960.

Ron and Ruth were married in Aryshire, Iowa, on November 29, 1958, and eventually moved to Heyburn, Idaho, where they planted roots and started their family with the birth of Tenna Marie (1962) and Mark Lee (1966). This was their home for fifty-eight years.

After graduating from the Salt Lake City Barber College and completing the board certification with the State of Idaho, Ron began his business at the Barber Center in Burley, Idaho, with his dear friends and business partners, Bob Beaver and Bob McIntyre. Ronald barbered here for over 40 years. After his retirement, Ronald enjoyed the freedom to travel, camp, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren. Ron was a man who knew how to work hard and play hard, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

When we think of Ron, we remember his friendly, caring, and compassionate nature; his loyalty to his family and friends; and his dedication to the meaningful things in his life. This was exemplified by traveling for visits, making phone calls and text messages, and being of service with the hope of adding joy to your day. We all knew we were loved by Ron because he showed us. He brought a lasting joy to our lives.

Ron is preceded in death by Ruth, his wife of 62-years; his son, Mark Davis; his parents, Luther and Blanche Davis; and his sister, Mauretta Payne. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tenna and Dennis Walker; daughter-in-law, Kellie Davis; grandchildren and their spouses, Bill Lee and Stephanie Davis and their two sons, Maegan and Brett Wilkinson and their three sons, Kristen and Stephen Pfeiler, and Shannon and Kyle Clark and their newborn son.

A service of remembrance and worship for Ronald will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alexander G. Lissow officiating. A graveside service, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group, will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

The family suggests memorials in Ronald’s name be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Minidoka County Senior Center

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.