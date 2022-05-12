October 30, 1948—April 28,2022

Ronald Sparks passed away at home surrounded by his family after a sudden illness on April 28,2022 in Murtaugh, Idaho.

Ronald was born October 30, 1948, in Acequia, Idaho where he lived till he joined the Army where he served in the Vietnam War. He lived most of his life in California where he worked at Menne Ranch in Fort Jones California. He retired and moved back to Idaho. He had a love for fishing and hunting. He spent his time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by one brother, Clarence (Sharon) Sparks; one sister, Judy (Frank) Coelho; three daughters: Wanda Slawson, Tammy (Henry) Tuli, Rebecca (David) Brake; two sons: Ronald Kay Sparks Jr, Derrick Sparks, 17 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Clarence and Virginia Sparks; his sisters: Mary (Ron) Draper, Betty Lou Sparks, Beverly (Harvey) Son, his brother, Jerry (Dorothy) Sparks, his daughter, Christina Marie Cranney.

A small service will be held on May 17th, 2022 at the Paul cemetery at 2:00 p.m. where we will inter his ashes with his Dad. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VA hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.