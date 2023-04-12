Nov. 22, 1942—April 7, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Ronald Gene “Busch” Buschhorn on April 7, 2023. Ron passed away at home surrounded by family.

Ron was born November 22, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The youngest of three siblings, he was raised in the Hazelton area. Ron graduated from Valley High School in 1960 and attended ISU before returning to the Hazelton area to start his family.

His adult life was spent farming, working at the sugar beet factory, hunting, fishing, racing horses, golfing, playing darts, and bowling. He was an excellent marksman. We will miss seeing him on his daily drive to inspect the happenings on the farms, and critique any mishaps that might arise with a big smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Buschhorn, his mother, Donna Johnson; his brother, Wayne Buschhorn, his sister, Lois McGreen, and his first love, Joyce Huettig Buschhorn. He is survived by his second love, Pat Stevenson, three sons—Henry Buschhorn, Todd (Bridget) Buschhorn, Erich (Khrista) Buschhorn; two daughters—Natalie (Jeff) Henry, Pamela Kliegl, eleven grandkids, and five great-grandkids.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00, AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 1602 Lutheran Rd. in Eden. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.