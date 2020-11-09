Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Wagner of Wendell, Idaho passed away at his home on August 30. Ronnie was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Phyllis and Gene Wagner. He graduated from Wilder High School in 1967. He joined the Army in 1969 and was stationed in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. He moved to Wendell in 1982 where he lived until his death. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and coin collecting. Ronnie was a hard worker and spent many years working for the city. He always welcomed friends into his home.
He is survived by his younger sister, Carol of Nyssa; son, Patrick of Middleton; son, Kevin (Anita) of Caldwell; daughter, Sarah of Caldwell; three grandchildren: Cecilia, Alex, and Kylie, and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Connie.
