January 16, 1947 ~ October 30, 2020

Ronald Ernest Theener Sr., age 73 of Arcadia Utah passed away October 30, 2020, in the Covington Senior Living Center in Orem surrounded by his family.

He was born January 16, 1947, to Ernest Henry and Claire Walcott Theener in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the oldest of their three boys and was raised working on the family farm where his lifelong interest of welding and mechanic work began.

Ron graduated high school in Filer, Idaho then joined the United States Marine Corps where he served in active combat during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer. After being honorably discharged, Ron came to the Uintah Basin working on drilling rigs where he met and married Gwen Ross. From there he started his life as a pipeline welder. They traveled and lived in several of the Western States working and starting their family.

In 1979 they set up their life long residence in Arcadia, Utah where they raised three boys and one girl. Ron continued traveling to natural gas pipeline projects across the United States to support his family.