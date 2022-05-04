 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald E. Lewis

March 2, 1944—May 3, 2022

Ronald E. Lewis was born March 2, 1944, and passed away May 3, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 1 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly, Idaho.

The loved ones who will continue to hold Ron near are his wife, Jaynee Lewis; son, Michael Berry II; and his wife, Tricia; daughter, Shaunna Coit and her husband Charles; grandsons: Michael Berry III, Thomas Coit, and Carter Coit.

