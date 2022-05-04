Ronald E. Lewis was born March 2, 1944, and passed away May 3, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 1 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly, Idaho.

The loved ones who will continue to hold Ron near are his wife, Jaynee Lewis; son, Michael Berry II; and his wife, Tricia; daughter, Shaunna Coit and her husband Charles; grandsons: Michael Berry III, Thomas Coit, and Carter Coit.