March 2, 1944—May 3, 2022
Ronald E. Lewis was born March 2, 1944, and passed away May 3, 2022.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 1 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly, Idaho.
The loved ones who will continue to hold Ron near are his wife, Jaynee Lewis; son, Michael Berry II; and his wife, Tricia; daughter, Shaunna Coit and her husband Charles; grandsons: Michael Berry III, Thomas Coit, and Carter Coit.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.