February 16, 1943 — September 28, 2020

TWIN FALLS – Ronald C. May, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 77.

Ron was born February 16, 1943, to Clifton Alfred May and Hazel Hammon May. He had five siblings, Sharon, LuDene, Linda, Bob and Dave.

Ron was raised in the Emerson area, attended school in Heyburn and graduated from Minico High School. Ron learned the value of hard work and responsibility through farming with his dad. He loved seeing the results of planting, growing and harvesting the crops.

He attended Brigham Young University before leaving for a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He treasured his mission experience and gained a love for the Scottish people.

Upon returning from his mission, he became reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Kathie Condie. Ron and Kathie were married August 21, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Early in their married life, Ron decided to get his pilot’s license; he later added his instrument rating. Ron enjoyed flying and the challenge of learning new things.