Ronald Anthony Kasel

May 16, 1935 - Dec. 28, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Ron passed away December 28, 2022 with family present at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born on May 16, 1933 in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Rudolph and Elizabeth Kasel. He attended St. Mary's School from 1st through 12th grade and graduated from Marshalltown High School.

He worked in road construction before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. While being stationed in Denver, CO he met the love of his life, Carole Greene of Twin Falls, ID. They married June 27, 1953. Two daughters were born while he completed his enlistment.

Then he and Carole moved to Twin Falls, ID where he started working for his father-in-law Percy Greene at Greene's Trout Farm. The family increased to include 2 more daughters and 2 sons. Ron has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ron enjoyed being a 4-H leader, assisting with high rodeo, and team roping with his close cowboy friends, salmon fishing and hunting. Besides owning the trout hatchery and raising rainbow trout, he raised beef cattle, and developed one of the first hydro-electric power plants in the valley. He diversified and developed a hunting/fishing camp in the high Uintas of Utah. He also owned and operated the Ground Round Bar and Restaurant in Twin Falls.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Elizabeth Kasel, a brother Robert Kasel, and a son Joseph. Surviving is his wife Carole Kasel of Twin Falls, his children Kathy Janson, Jackie (Pete) Turner, Terry Kasel, Michael Kasel of Twin Falls, Eric (Angie) Kasel of Rogerson, and Patty (Jim) Stevenson of Elko, NV. He has a brother Richard (Isabelle) Kasel of Denver, CO, and a sister Susan Scarpino, of Des Moines, Iowa.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. The funeral service and mass will be at St. Edward's Catholic Church Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.