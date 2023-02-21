April 4, 1934—Jan. 16, 2023

Roland Dean Taylor, age 88, former Burley/Rupert resident, passed away at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Saint Anthony, Idaho on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Roland was born to Edward Lee and Grace Elizabeth Penman Taylor, on April 4, 1934 at the home of his grandparents in West Weber, Utah. He had three brothers: Clifton, Denny and Doug and one sister, JoEtta.

He grew up in Plain City, Utah, down by the creek about 2 1/2 miles from town, where he had to walk to attend school. He loved spending a lot of his time in his Grandpa Taylor’s shop, who was a Blacksmith by trade. He also would help him take the cows back and forth from the pasture 2 miles to be milked and was thrilled when he got to ride old Jiggs down to get them.

At the age of 15, his family moved to Declo, Idaho where he graduated high school in 1952. He earned the name “Little Rollie” by his friends in Declo, because he was always the shortest kid around.

After high school he and a friend decided to leave home. He moved to Ogden, Utah and started a job. This is where he attended church and met the love of his life, Doris Cunningham. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple on April 17, 1953. Later they moved back to the Burley, Rupert area. They were blessed with three girls: Karolyn, Suzanne and Marilyn.

Roland worked on the farm with his dad in the early years of their marriage. They bought their first home in Declo in 1960. He worked a lot of odd jobs in farming until he heard about a job opportunity at Kraft Foods in Rupert, Idaho. He started work there in May of 1962. They sold their home in Declo to be closer to work and bought a home in Rupert in 1965 where he raised his family.

He worked for Kraft almost 28 years and retired December 23, 1989 at the age of 55. After retirement they built a new home in Heyburn and moved there in 1996. They also did a lot of road trips to see different parts of the country and loved volunteering at the Burley Hospital. The yard got to be too much for dad to take care of, so they moved to Burley, into a mobile home park in the summer of 2000. They made one last move to Rexburg, Idaho, in 2007, where their oldest daughter and her family lived.

Dad had a story for everything. He loved to entertain us with his storytelling. He loved western movies, but he lived for John Wayne movies. John Wayne was his Hero. He had every kind of memorabilia you could think of. He was always so meticulous about his lawn. He spent countless hours as he always had the best looking lawn in any neighborhood he ever lived in.

He loved fishing, with creek fishing as his favorite. He had a hug love for dogs and had one by his side his whole live. He lived for the Utah Jazz games you did not even try talking to him when his Jazz game was on. He didn’t care where you took him as long as he got to go for a ride. In his younger years he loved the thrill of riding motorcycles. He had a love for adventure!

He is survived by his two daughters: Karolyn (Terry) Hodge of Saint Anthony, Idaho and Marilyn Taylor of Heyburn, Idaho, his son-in-law, Gerald (Tammie) Larsen, Heyburn, Idaho and one sister, JoEtta (Gaylin) Patterson of View, Idaho, 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death, by his parents, three brothers, his wife, Doris, his daughter, Suzanne and his great-granddaughter, Ashleigh and a son-in-law, Ed Stamper.

The family would like to thank The Homestead Assisted Living Center in Saint Anthony and amazing Staff for their kindness and loving care over the past 2 1/2 years. He loved being there and making friends with everyone. Also, thank you to Homestead Home Health for taking such such good care of our dad and to the staff of Red Door Rehabilitation Services.

