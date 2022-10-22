Nov. 14, 1950—Oct. 18, 2022

WENDELL — Roger Gary King, 71, a resident of Wendell, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home in Wendell.

Roger was born on November 14, 1950 in Wendell, Idaho, the son of Nelson Rueben King and Anna Laura Peterson King.

He married Merri Ann Phillips on February 15, 1974 at the Idaho Falls Temple.

Roger is survived by his wife, Merri Ann; his children: Jana Lyn, Shelli Ann, Keri Jo, Roger William, Nelson Carl, Sherman David, Taylor James and Tracee Laura.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell and on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

