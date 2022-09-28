 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Collard

Sep. 3, 1969—Sep. 23, 2022

Roger Collard, 53, died September 23, 2022 of a vehicle accident. He is preceded in death by Jay Collard (father), Barbara Collard (mother). His closest family include his brothers: Rick (Sherri) and Robert Duncan (Lanette).

At Roger’s request there will be no services.

