 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodney Rutherford

  • 0

Feb. 21, 1943—Aug. 15, 2022

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Rodney Rutherford passed away peacefully August 15, 2022, in St. George, Utah.

Rod was a beloved coach, teacher, drivers ed instructor, father, brother, and husband.

To see his full obituary please go to www.serenitystg.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News