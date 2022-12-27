Dec. 22, 1963—Dec. 17, 2022

RUPERT — Rodney Crow, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Rupert, Idaho surrounded by loved ones. He was born December 22, 1963, in Yuba City, California to Bobbie and Patsy Crow. He was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Live Oak High School. He married Bobbi Ivie on August 31, 2001, and moved to Rupert, Idaho in 2005. Between the two of them they had six children and ten grandchildren.

A large part of his life and memories included coaching football, riding motorcycles, skiing, running cattle, and many memorable trips. Bobbi and Rodney loved taking trips to Salmon and Challis. He was a hardworking man who would help anyone out that needed it. He loved beers at the Drift and time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by many people in the community and those at Minidoka Memorial Hospital that he worked so long with.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie Smith “Nanaw”, father, Bobbie Crow, and sister, Kelly Crow.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Crow, mother, Patsy Crow-Leon, stepfather, Ralph Leon, sister, Bobbie Dale Filmore, his children, Susan Crow, Jacob Ivie, Steven Crow, Jennifer Titus, son-in-law, Danny Titus, and grandchildren, Konner Culp, Kyler Ivie, Austin Titus, Dustin Titus, Kaeden Titus, and Theodore Titus. He is also survived by many family members, friends, and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Idaho and California at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.