Feb. 12, 1951—March 18, 2023

CAREY — Robin Walter Houle, 72, of Carey, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at home. Robin was born February 12, 1951, to Dolores and Joseph in Rhode Island.

Robin served as an alter boy while attending Catholic school. At 13 they moved to New York and graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

Robin was an excellent musician, playing mostly Bass Guitar in several local bands. We’re proud to say that he was part of the band that won “Battle of The Bands” 4 years in a row! They were also the opening band for Tommy James and the Shondells and the Yardbirds.

In the early 70’s Robin worked for the Post Star newspaper and then transferred in 1973 to the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He retired from the newspaper industry in 2007 and moved to Carey where he married Jama Berry. They ran Boulder Mountain Pest Control for many years until they both retired.

He is survived by his sons: Dallis Houle of Twin Falls, Colton Houle of Monticello, Indiana, Destry Houle (Tanja) of Giebelstadt, Germany; daughter, Melissa Houle of Twin Falls; three grandchildren: Lucas and Emily of Twin Falls, and Nicolas of Germany; his brother, Randy; his sister, Jeanne and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. His lovely wife Jama suddenly passed away just three short days after Robin’s passing.

Our memories build a special bridge when loved ones have to part – To help us feel we’re with them still and soothe a grieving heart. Our memories span the years we shared preserving ties that bind – They build a special bridge of love and bring us peace of mind. -Author Emily Matthews

His family and friends will remember him as a loving father, grandfather, husband and brother, a passionate musician and motorcyclist. He is for sure riding the Harley-Davidson of his dreams, playing his bass guitar surrounded by loved ones who passed before him and enjoying the company of his beloved wife Jama and their Beagles, now. He will be very missed by all who knew him.

Service will be held at the LDS Church in Carey, Idaho at 11:00 am on April 15, 2023.

Please visit Robin’s Tribute Page at www.woodriverchapel.com.