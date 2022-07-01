Roberta Mae Bridge

On Christmas Day, an Angel was sent to the home of Verr and Maudie Courtney. Her name was Roberta Mae. She was born in Ridgeway, Missouri, Dec. 25, 1927. There were three brothers - Gerald, Edwin, Kenneth and one sister Helen.

During her School Years, Roberta was in 4-H, sewing was her main interest. She received several ribbons. She graduated from Ridgeway High School, 1945. The family attended Kirkley Chapel in Ridgeway.

Roberta met the Love of Her Life when he came to work on the family farm. Verr died from a farm machinery accident. Maudie needed help.

Woodrow Bridge was quickly welcomed into the family. They were married Nov. 25, 1944 in Bethany, Missouri. Times were tough, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho for a new start.

After arriving in Twin Falls, they joined First Christian Church. They had two children, eventually grandchildren. This family, enjoyed camping in the South Hills, barbecue picnics in the backyard-badmitton-croquet and lawn darts, homemade ice cream with the neighbors, going to the Falls, playing cards-Kings on the Corners; Sewing and making quilts- family projects; Fireworks and listening to City Band in City Park Thursday nights; Also various Church Activities; One Special joy was helping with Scout Troop #65; Meetings, transportation, Pancake Suppers; and whatever was needed.

Roberta was employed at the Phone Company on Shoshone St. She was the Switchboard Operator. She worked at a Bean Mill in Kimberly. The job she enjoyed the most was at JC Penney on Main St. for 27 years; Alterations, Materials, Shoes and Work Clothes Depts. She retired when JC Penney moved to the Mall.

After retirement, helping at Church was a big part of her life. She assisted with decorating for Wedding Receptions, Dinners, VBS, Rummage Sales, Christmas Women's Mission Service - was President for two years. She also went on a cruise to Canada with her sister's family.

She passed while living at Canyons Retirement Community. She was happy, smiling and talkative in her wheelchair being seated at the table. She ate a good meal. It seems that she decided it was Sunday, her favorite day. She leaned back in her chair and after living a long, happy life, decided to spend the rest of the day with her first family through eternity. She slipped away quietly doing what she loved the most - eating Sunday Dinner.

Preceded in Death by Verr and Maudie Courtney, Woodrow Bridge, Gerald Courtney, Edwin (Colleen) Courtney, Kenneth Courtney, Helen (Dean) Radford.

Survived by Robert (Karen) Bridge, Pamela (Gary) Roehl, grand kids; Joe and Jean Roehl, John and Cory Bridge; eight really great-grandkids; and one great-great- grandchild.

