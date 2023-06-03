April 15, 1939 - May 1, 2023

JEROME — Roberta Lynn (Yokley) Johnson Pero of Jerome, Idaho left this earth on May 1, 2023 after a short illness. Roberta was born in Ekalaka, Montana on April 15, 1939 to Robert Yokley, Jr. and Isabelle (Speelmon) Yokley.

She was an active member of the Lutheran Church. She loved to help others and shared her faith through her actions. Showing kindness, compassion, and love in all that she did.

Roberta held a degree in Elementary Education with a certification in Special Education and enjoyed many years teaching 2nd grade in Vernal, Utah and Hayden, Colorado. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening and was an amazing cook.

Her life revolved around her family. She was blessed with four children from her husband, Larry, and three children from her husband, Bill. A total of 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren rounded out her perfect family. She took a special interest in each of her family members.

Roberta is survived by Peggy (David) Bourne, Beverly (Bill) Reynolds, Jeanne (Shaun) May, Kirby (Stacey) Johnson, Stephen (Robin) Pero, David (Donna) Pero, and Andrea (Doug) Cress; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her oldest sister, Lolita Cameron of Baker, Montana; and many friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Yokley, Jr. and Isabelle (Speelmon) Yokley North; husbands, Larry G. Johnson and William "Bill" Pero; infant son, Alan Gene Johnson; sister, Laura Morse; and brother, Robert Yokley.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Jerome Cemetery. A Celebration of Roberta's Life will follow at 11:30 am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Roberta's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.