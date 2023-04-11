Feb. 25, 1937—April 9, 2023

KIMBERLY — Roberta “Bobbie” Lee (Rayl) Crawford of Kimberly, age 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Bobbie was born in her parents’ family farmhouse on the Salmon Tract in Twin Falls on February 25, 1937, to Robert “Buddy” K. Rayl and Peal M. (Watson) Rayl.

She was a member of the Salmon Tract Social Club as was her mother and grandmother, who was a founding member of the Club. Bobbie learned her work ethic and built her family values as a young girl growing up on the Salmon Tract and working on the family farms.

After attending the Mountain View Country School, she attended and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1955, the first graduating class from the new high school.

Following graduation in 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Crawford, and immediately moved to South Carolina where Jim was stationed in the service. After completing active-duty service, Bobbie and Jim returned to Idaho and settled in Kimberly to raise their growing family. They would live fifty-five years in the same house in Kimberly on Center Street.

While raising her four boys, Bobbie worked for about a decade as a Dental Assistant and Office Manager for Dr. Hawkins in Twin Falls. With much trepidation, she then decided to start her own business as an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Bobbie soon realized that this was her passion and was a successful consultant for nearly 40 years.

Bobbie had a strong social network participating in several local clubs and organizations: including, Grange, school activities such as PTA, LDS relief society and visiting teaching, Salmon Social Club, and ongoing Mary Kay activities and cousins’ luncheons. Bobbie always wanted to be involved.

As a mother, she actively engaged in the lives of her boys participating in scouting, camping, wood getting, and riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATV’s. In retirement, in addition to on-going ATV club outings, Bobbie and Jim enjoyed RV travel and camping in their 5th wheel with family and friends. Bobbie always said that her most important and enjoyable role in life was being a wife and mother.

Bobbie is survived by four sons, Mark (Loraine) Crawford Hurricane, Utah, Clark (Ana) Crawford San Diego, California, Bart (Nicole) Crawford Jerome, Idaho, Tim (Julie) Crawford St. Paul, Oregon, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and her brother, Bill Rayl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert K. Rayl and Pearl M. (Watson) Rayl, her sister, Mary Lou Konczos, and husband of 66 years, James W. Crawford.

Thank you to Auburn Crest Hospice care givers, Social Worker, and Chaplain and a special THANK YOU to Chardonnay Assisted Living for all their loving care as Bobbie lived her last five years with them.

Rosenau Funeral Home will be handling final arrangements and an interment service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.