Roberta Lee Hirsch (Miller), 63, passed away May 16, 2022 in Burley, Idaho. She was born on January 31, 1958 in San Francisco, California to Virgil and Mary C. Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard (Frog) Jetter and a sister Margaret Esther Luna. She is survived by her son, Rodney Patrick Miller, grandchildren Xavior, Memphis, and Zyrah Miller. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Natalie) Stark, Ruby Ann Oliver, and Angela Oliver.