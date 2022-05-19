 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roberta Lee Hirsch (Miller)

  • 0
Roberta Lee (Miller) Hirsch

Jan. 31, 1958—May 16, 2022

Roberta Lee Hirsch (Miller), 63, passed away May 16, 2022 in Burley, Idaho. She was born on January 31, 1958 in San Francisco, California to Virgil and Mary C. Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard (Frog) Jetter and a sister Margaret Esther Luna. She is survived by her son, Rodney Patrick Miller, grandchildren Xavior, Memphis, and Zyrah Miller. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Natalie) Stark, Ruby Ann Oliver, and Angela Oliver.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News