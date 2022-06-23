Feb. 22, 1952—June 9, 2022

JEROME — Robert William Fuller also known as “Bob” was born on February 22, 1952 to Harry and Myrtle Fuller in Portland, Oregon. He was raised in Elko, Nevada.

Robert married Ellen Plumb in March of 1976 and from this union he had two daughters that were his whole world. He went to work for the Western Pacific Railroad in 1977. After several years of service he retired early due to an injury.

Robert was a dad to others that needed him and helped many. He enjoyed jet skiing, boating, snowmobiling, and had a passion for cars. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. At the time of his death he was living in Jerome, Idaho.

Bob is survived by his brother Richard (Lucille) Fuller of Elko, Nevada; his two daughters: Angie Hepworth of Twin Falls and Samantha Herrin (Michael Sanchez) of Jerome; eight grandchildren: Christina (Cody) Ward, Julia Hulett, Izzy (Naythan) Flores, Margaret Hulett, Nathaniel Hulett, Ashley (Blake) Herring, Zach (Jeragan) Herrin, and Derek Herrin; five great-grandchildren: Grayson, Gavin, Charlotte, Brantley, and Elaina; also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Myrtle Fuller, and his nephew Ronnie.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. We love you dad!