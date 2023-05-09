April 12, 1947—April 18, 2023

Robert Wayne Nelson was born on April 12, 1947 to Robert Wilford and Jessie Jean Nelson in Burley, ID. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on April 18, 2023, at the age of 76.

Wayne was the fourth of eight children. He grew up and attended school in Burley. He drove truck and retired as a loader operator after working for the same company for over 40 years seeing several ownership changes.

In 1967 he married Gloria Poulton and had three children; Carie, Kelly and LaNae. They have many fond memories of their childhood.

His love of cooking began at a young age. It evolved from baking cookies as an after-school snack to preparing meals for loved ones. He cooked many times in his mother’s back yard for friends and family. He was well known for his salsa and would sometimes surprise his friends with an extra spicy jar. He also made a pretty good bowl of mac and cheese.

He cherished spending time with people. He was known as Uncle Wayne to his nieces and nephews and to many others who looked up to him. He especially enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and was affectionately known to them as Grandpa Whiskers.

If Wayne could be outdoors, that is where you would find him, happy to share a cold beer and good conversation.

In 2008, Wayne married Gayetta Patterson. They loved traveling and spending time with each other. One of their favorite places was Mackay, ID. They went on numerous trips camping and 4 wheeling. He loved Gayetta’s girls and their families as his own.

Wayne is survived by his wife Gayetta; his children, Carie (Chad) Call, Kelly (Gina) Nelson, and LaNae (Josh Duhon) Kauffman; Gayetta’s children, Amy (Chantel) Brown Lopez, Amanda (Mike) Montoya; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, RaeDene (Marty) Gillette, Gary Nelson, Linda Cutler, Meah (Arthur) Espinoza, and Darla (Mike) Legault.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean; son-in-law, Jeff Kauffman; sisters, Paula Ramey and Sharon Fairchild; and great-granddaughter, Elly Brey Trujillo.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice especially Kay, Tiffany Ilene and Carey.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.