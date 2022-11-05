 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert P. Thomas

Robert P. Thomas

Oct. 6, 1948—Oct. 28, 2022

BOISE — Robert passed away on October 28, 2022, in Boise. To read obituary and offer condolences, go to Robert’s tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.

