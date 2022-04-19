December 7, 1937—April 4, 2022

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Robert Oliver Wood, of Jerome, Idaho on April 4, 2022 at the age of 84 years.

Bob (as he was known to his friends and family) will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Ann Bridwell; Sister: Wilma Kinzie; Children: Tim Wood (Stu), Robert “Tony” Wood (Kathi) and Teri Wise; Stepdaughters: Debra Monson (Kevin) and Sandy Neffendorf (Bill); four Grandchildren, two Great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Bob was predeceased by Joyce Hofmann Wood, his first wife of 34 years; Sisters: Norma, Lucille, Jocille, Verna, Mary and Ruth; Brother: Walter “Bud”; Parents: Walter M. Wood and Edna J. Mills and Son-in-law Raymond.

Bob was born on December 7, 1937, in Hood River, a small town nestled along the Columbia River in the State of Oregon. He spent his early childhood on a Truck Farm in the Hood River Valley. The family relocated to Umatilla, Oregon, where Bob graduated from Umatilla High School in 1957. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served in the Military Police at Ford Ord, California and Fort Gordon, Georgia. Bob worked as a Milk Delivery Man while living in Umatilla before moving to The Dalles, Oregon, and working at a local bank. In 1963, he moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where he worked as a Bookkeeper for United States Gypsum in Pilot Rock, Oregon for 31 years and retired in September 1995.

Following his retirement, he moved to Idaho where he lived until his passing.

Bob was a cowboy. Although he never owned a horse, or herded cattle, he was happiest when decked out in his blue jeans and Tony Llamas. He loved the western life, living in a western town especially all the pageantry that surrounded the annual Pendleton Round-Up.

When not dreaming of the West, Bob could often be found working on his model railroad or offering life advice to all that would listen.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date.

Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.