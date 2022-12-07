March 24, 1922 - Dec. 2, 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — Robert Martin Zagel was born in Paul, Idaho March 24, 1922 to Rev. Martin and Elenore (Ude) Zagel. Bob and twin brother Richard, born six weeks premature, were each wrapped in a blanket with a hot water bottle and placed in a shoe box on the oven door for warmth. Both boys survived to adulthood.

Bob met his lifelong partner, Betty Rommetvedt, when he was six and she was five. They were engaged on December 7, 1941 and married on August 30, 1942 sharing 77 years together. In 1942, Bob enlisted in the Navy and served as a Pharmacist Mate aboard the USS San Carlos and in the Philippines.

After the war, the family (daughter Martha, was born in 1943) moved to Oregon where Bob worked for Carnation Company, Hillsboro Implement, and General Telephone, all in the Portland area. Bob retired as the Northwest Region Supply Foreman for GTE. They lived in both Aloha and Gresham, Oregon.

Following retirement, Bob and Betty moved to Spokane, Washington to be closer to Martha. Always active in the Lutheran Church, Bob served in many local church offices, as well as serving Lutheran Outdoor Ministries in Portland, Good Shepherd Home of the West in Cornelius, Oregon and Camp Lutherhaven in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Bob is survived by daughter, Martha Goodfellow of Spokane, and son, Bruce Zagel of Billings, Montana, their spouses, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Christine, was disabled when she was five, lived with her parents all her life, and preceded Bob and Betty to heaven in 1997. Betty died on February 26, 2020, and Bob passed on December 2, 2022.

Let ‘er rip, Bob!

A memorial service will be held on December 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Pilgrim Lutheran Church at 2733 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane, WA 99205. For service live streaming please visit Pilgrim Lutheran Church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Uganda Pastor's fund.