Dec. 16, 1953—Feb. 5, 2023

PARKER, AZ—Robert Lee Kerbs, 69, of Parker, Arizona and former Rupert resident, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a short illness.

His Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Paul Cemetery Chapel at 550 W 100 N, Paul, Idaho, inurnment to follow at the Paul Cemetery.

We will miss you so much beloved husband, son, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle. May you find peace and comfort in Heaven,