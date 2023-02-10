Dec. 16, 1953—Feb. 5, 2023

PARKER, Ariz. — Robert Lee Kerbs, (“Tree Bob”), 69, of Parker, Ariz., died Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a short illness.

He was born on December 16, 1953 at Rupert, ID to William and Colleen Kerbs, the third of four children. He and his brothers, Mike and David, and sister, Pat grew up and attended school in Rupert, ID.

He married Karla Neibaur in 1977 and they later divorced. In 1998 Bob married Diane Walker Wake in Bullhead City, AZ and they made their home in Parker, AZ, where he owned and ran Parker Tree Service for over 35 years.

Bob farmed with his father in Rupert and Paul, ID for several years, and then went to work for W.R. Henderson Construction. Around 1993 he purchased a bucket truck and started Parker Tree Service in Parker, AZ, where he continued tree trimming and removal until August of 2022 when he sold his business and retired.

He looked forward to spending more time with his wife, Diane, and his children and grandchildren. He loved the Arizona desert and weather and enjoyed the many friends and acquaintances he made over the years. Bob had a big heart, loved helping people, and was a kind and generous man.

He enjoyed having a few beers with the boys at the local bar, and finding out what was happening around the area. He had a way with words and a knack for always making friends. He would start his day around 10:00 am, loading his two dogs, Chase and Rocky, in his pickup and driving around exploring different areas. He’d drop the dogs back home at around 2:00 pm, while he met with some of his friends for a brew, and come back home at 4:00 pm, to pick up the dogs again to go up on the “hill” behind his home and make phone calls to his mom, kids, family and various friends until 6:00 or 6:30 pm when he returned home for the night.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane; his mother, Colleen Kerbs, Rupert, ID; his son, Ryker (Ashley) Kerbs, Tremonton, UT; his daughter, Breanna Kerbs, Salt Lake City, UT; his stepdaughter, Krista Williams, Kimberly, ID; his stepson, Trevor (Jennifer) Wake, Filer, ID; his brother, Mike (Ilene) Kerbs, Rupert, ID; his sister, Pat Watrin Kerbs, West Covina Hills, CA; his brother, David (Christy) Kerbs, Kirkland, WA; eight grandchildren: Austin, Skyler, and Chantel Wake, Filer, ID, Alexie (Dylan) Gamel, Billings, MT, Gennivyve Williams, Boise, ID, Zavyer Williams, Kimberly, ID, Lawson and Ridge Kerbs, Tremonton, UT; and one great-granddaughter, Izley Gamel, Billings, MT; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Kerbs.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May at Rupert, ID, the date to be announced. The family requests no flowers. Donations in his honor may be made to the United Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

We will miss you so much beloved husband, son, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle. May you find peace and comfort in Heaven.