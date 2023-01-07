Robert H. Cauffiel passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022, in Twin Falls, ID.

Bob was born in Johnstown, PA. After graduating from Johnstown High School in 1965, he attended Indiana University of PA for a year. He then completed computer schooling at the Florida Institute of Technology. In 1968 he enlisted in the USAF, serving 20 ½ years in 6 states and Guam, working in the computer field. He attained the rank of SMSGT.

Bob is survived by his wife Sue of 54 years; son, Stephen (Debbie) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Douglas (Brittany) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Daniella (Jeremy) and Garet (Jordan) of CO and Kinsley of VA and numerous extended family members. He also leaves behind close friends that he spent time with throughout his life hunting and fishing and enjoying the outdoors with. He also loved puttering in his workshop, fixing this and that.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Mary; Aunts and Uncles and many furry ones.

He will be truly missed. No services are planned per his request.