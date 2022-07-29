April 5, 1959—July 16, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Robert Gregory Schutte , 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on July 16, 2022 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after fighting a lifetime courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Elaine K. Schutte, his daughter Leah D. York, (Moose York), and their son, Costa H. York, his son Luke M. Schutte (Erica and Bella), his brother Larry (Toni (Antoinette) Schutte, his sister Karla (Jack) Post, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Dora (Twig) and Robert Schutte, and his sister Nancy Schutte.

Rob was born on April 5, 1959 in Jerome, Idaho to Robert and Dora Schutte. He attended St. Edwards Catholic School, graduated from Filer High School in 1979, and attended the CSI.

He was active in 4-H and rodeo. He married Elaine November 17, 1984. Together, they enjoyed raising their children, participating in their children’s activities, camping, riding horses, and being outdoors.

Over the years Rob owned his own custom swathing business. He worked at Falls Brand Independent Meat Co., and was employed with United Oil for just over 28 years. He was an active member of the Grain Elevator and Processing Society for over 32 years, a member of the Intermountain Chapter, the International Board, and President of the Associates Board from 2007-2008. He took pride in his work & established his own business, White Oil Technologies shortly before his passing with ambition for his family to continue in the oil business and carry on his legacy.

Rob loved riding and showing his cutting horses. Over several years he bought, trained and sold several horses. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time driving in the mountains with his dog Ruger. He was an avid skier, both downhill and water skiing. He was a member of every horse organization around including ICHA, BVCHA, UCHA, ACHA, MCHA, Western States, GRC, and SBC. If there was a horse show of any kind or someone needed help on their ranch or with the cattle, Rob was there.

He was known as “Cowboy Rob” and always wore his cowboy hat with a slight tilt to one side. Rob loved and valued his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.