Aug. 30, 1932—July 17, 2022

IDAHO FALLS — Robert Elden Pennock, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 17, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. Bob was born August 30, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to James Everett Pennock and Rachel Alta Powell Pennock. He was the middle child of eleven children; his father always said that Bob was the “hub of the wheel”.

Education was very important to Bob. He attended Utah State University, University of Utah, and Brigham Young University with his brothers. As a student, he enjoyed the sport of boxing he learned in Bill Moran’s Backyard Athletic Club in Twin Falls. He earned his Master’s Degree in Microbiology and maintained a lifelong passion for the natural sciences.

He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. While stationed in Japan, Bob received word his younger brother was terminally ill. After flying back stateside and giving the last money in his pocket to a fellow serviceman, he hitchhiked to Twin Falls and subsequently served the remainder of his military service at Fort Douglas.

Bob was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving people in his ward, neighborhood, community, and family. He loved the Lord and tried to live His teachings. He also had an abiding love for politics, history, and literature.

On December 28, 1956, he married Katherine Fay Sheffield in the Salt Lake City Temple and thoroughly enjoyed raising a family of five children.

Bob worked as a Food Scientist for American Potato in Blackfoot, Idaho, before joining Rogers Brothers and settling down in Idaho Falls. He went on to found the R.E. Pennock Co, which included Fauna Industries and other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Fay; son, Scott (Lesli) of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Katherine (Lloyd) of Kaysville, UT; son, David (Gisele) of Ammon, ID; daughter, Karen (Chris) of Olympia, WA; son, John (JoAnn) of Sammamish, WA; sister, Julia (Wayne) Moss of Weaverville, CA; and sisters-in-law, Mrs. Thomas Pennock of Layton, UT and Mrs. Michael Pennock of Boise, ID; and best of all, 25 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rachel Pennock; and siblings, Pat (Jo Ann) Pennock, Colleen (Bill) Patton, Thomas Pennock, Don (Lynore) Pennock, Marjorie (Wayne) Haws, William Pennock, Mionne (David) Jarman, Jerry Pennock, and Michael Pennock.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Zoo Conservation Fund. Burial is at Taylor Cemetery in Idaho Falls.