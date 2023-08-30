Dec. 4, 1934—Aug. 27, 2023

JEROME – Robert E. Grant Jr., 88, of Jerome, passed away peacefully at home on his farm, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1934, to his parents, Robert, Sr. and Alberta (Davis) Grant, in Eden, Idaho.

Robert was born and raised on a farm, and eventually grew up to run his own operation for most of his life. He enjoyed raising horses and cattle as well as the numerous crops that were harvested during the time he spent doing what he loved and knew best.

Robert met the love of his life, Beverly Joy Martsch, in 1986 and they spent 37 wonderful years together in marriage.

Rob is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his two brothers, Jim and Jack Grant; his children, Pat Duckworth, Scott Grant, Robbie Grant, Curtis Grant, Janice Yardley, Jackie Smith, Roberta Grant-John, Scott MacKenzie and Todd MacKenzie; and 24 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Alberta Grant; and his daughter, Linda Bynum.

A memorial service followed by urn placement will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Paul Pine Chapel, located at the Paul Cemetery, 100 N. 575 W., of Paul, with Pastor Jim Day officiating.

Lunch will be served following the service at the Hazelton Presbyterian Church located at 310 Park Ave., Hazelton, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.