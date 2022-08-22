Nov. 26, 1954—Aug. 19, 2022

RUPERT — Robert Deforrest Girten Jr., age 67, died peacefully at his family home in Rupert, Idaho on August 19, 2022. He was born on November 26, 1954, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Robert and Barbara (Reed) Girten.

Robert spent the first 12 years of his life growing up a free spirit on and around the Wind River Reservation with his parents and three sisters. In 1966, Robert found himself in Idaho by way of the Indian Placement Program. He was fostered by Rodney and Jean Hansen of Paul, Idaho. Robert graduated from Minico High School in 1973.

In 1976 Robert met the love of his life, Terry Kay Lester and they were married on January 19, 1978. They had two children, Amber, and Robert. Later in Life, Robert was surprised but pleased to discover he had another daughter, Cassandra. Family was Robert’s main passion in life.

Robert is survived by his wife, Terry; daughters Cassandra Mack Tobin (Sean), Amber Girten (Tad), son Robert Girten III (Erica), and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Vida, Nunes and Venita Covarrupias. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Patina Ann Girten, and a niece Miska Whitehawk.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Grace Community Church in Rupert. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the funeral service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.