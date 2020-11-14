1949 ~ 2020

Robert C. Peters “Bob” passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, WY.

Bob grew up in the small town of Jerome, Idaho. He enjoyed spending his summers working on his Grandpa Callen’s ranch, building fence and racing tractors with this cousin. He was always a “busy boy” and got himself into his fair share of innocent boyhood trouble.

When in high school, he was a star football player and track athlete, running the hurdles and doing the long jump. He won the most outstanding football player, an award given to him by his teammates.

After graduation from high school in 1967, he attended Oregon State University and on March 15th, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Bennett. He later attended Idaho State where he was a member of the track team and competed in the long jump. He subsequently worked to obtain his pilot’s license and for a short time worked as a crop duster. He then went to welding school and passed his welding tests with high marks. He moved to Point of Rocks in the winter of 1973 to help build the Jim Bridger Power Plant as a boiler maker. He stayed on as a maintenance mechanic and later moved into Rock Springs in 1974.