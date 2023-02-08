Oct. 7, 1956—Jan. 28, 2023

HAGERMAN — Robert “Bob” Allen Lyda, 66, of Hagerman, Idaho, after a brave fight with cancer and surrounded by his family, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on January 28, 2023.

Bob was born October 7, 1956, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Cliff and Virginia Lyda. He grew up in Boise, Idaho, and graduated from Capital High School. On June 7, 1975, Bob married Susan “Sue” Lee, his high school sweetheart and the absolute love of his life of 48 years.

Bob and Sue made their home in Hagerman, Idaho, where he worked for Idaho Power as a Hydro Specialist and retired after 30 years.

Bob was a dedicated and loving dad to their three children and spouses, “Bompa” to eleven grandchildren and was excited for his first great-grandchild coming soon.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sue of Hagerman, ID; daughter, Lisa (Rick) Claxton of Kimberly, ID; daughter, Kristi (Aaron) Carpenter of Kuna, ID; son, Robert, Jr. (Chandra) Lyda of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ron (Kacie) Lyda of Boise, ID; sister, Linda (Dave) Haugen of Boise, ID; and eleven grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Lyda; mother, Virginia Wright; nephew, Jason Haugen; and father-in-law, Clyde Lee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.