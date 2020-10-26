After a long struggle with COPD, Robert Bell, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday October 14, at the age of 72. He was born in Oklahoma and grew up in a military family making many moves around the states. Bob graduated from Palo Verde High School, Tucson, Arizona. He joined the navy and served as an aviation ordinance technician.
Bob married Lori Mayfield 1969. They had two daughters, Erica and Erin.
In 1977, he began his 42 year marriage to Kathy and they were blessed with two children, son Tim and daughter Emily.
He worked for the United States Postal Service in Tucson, AZ, Fresno, CA and Twin Falls, ID for 38 years. After retiring in 2006, he continued to enjoy camping, fishing and golfing until his health declined.
He felt honored to be able to be a foster parent.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters, Erica Karstensen, Erin Bell, Emily (Eddie) Megyse, son Tim Bell, and sisters, Doris (Nick) Weaver and Cathy Reid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Bell and one brother, Terry Bell. Our many thanks go to Dr. Ippolito and Visions Hospice for their care.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.