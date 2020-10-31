Robert Barr

April 2, 1931—October 6, 2020
Robert Lee Barr passed away October 6th, 2020 from natural Causes. He had lived in Hailey, ID; Buhl, ID; Murray, UT and Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his brother Richard, and by his sister Louise.
He is survived by his children: Patrick (Anne); Jay (Beth); 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
