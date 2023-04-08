Oct. 14, 2007—April 2, 2023

TWIN FALLS — River Silas Martinez-Howard, 15 years old, passed away, Sunday April 2, 2023, at his home, in Twin Falls.

River loved his family more than anything, and would do anything for anybody. He made a huge impact on everyone he was around. River was resilient, strong, loyal, and generous. To know him is to love him.

Unfortunately River battled with depression and lost. He will be loved and missed by so many friends and family.

River was born October 14, 2007, in Burley, Idaho, to Brent Howard and Danielle Martinez. He grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho.

River was a sweet young man who left this world far too soon. He was a smart kid and very opinionated at times but stuck to his principals. He was generous with the people that he cared about and made sure to keep those people close

River enjoyed hiking and fishing with his dad and brothers as well as hunting with his uncle Rusty. River was full of wonder and excitement for the outdoors. He loved anime, manga, history music and gaming. He loved his family and was deeply protective of his mother and brothers. River loved comics, especially the Flash.

River had a soft spot for animals going so far as to adopt pet rat whom he named Boggllson Parmisan cheesemanium III. (Boggy Cheese) River spent a lot of time with his brothers, his cousin Atticus and his uncles Blas and Gonzaolo. They called themselves the wolf pack. River loved his friends was learning to skateboard from them.

This loss to our family was a tremendous blow. He was fiercely loved and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Ernest Stuart III, his grandmother, Lupe Martinez and his uncle, Anthony Howard.

He is survived by his father, Brent Lee (Napua) Keanu Howard; mother, Danielle Martinez; siblings, Osiris Gabreil Luna, Gwydion Lehto Martinez, and Taliesin Leon Martrinez-Howard; step brothers: Kanoa, Kaika, Keanu, grandparents: Brenda (Mark) Hedrick, Gonzalo (Belen) Martinez, and Tony Howard. As well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.

There will be a viewing at 12:00 PM Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Rosenau Funeral Home – 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID for those who wish to say goodbye and a service with Pastor Jackie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.