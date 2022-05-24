Sept. 8, 1928—May 12, 2022

Rita McCray, 93, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born September 8, 1928 to John and Tah ne bah Begay in Hunters Point, New Mexico. She was married to Kee McCray. Rita was a housewife and enjoyed crafts. She worked in the fields, Simplot and Del Monte.

Rita is survived by her children Linda (Jim) Larsen, Ray (Kari) McCray, Ramona Mong, Eddy McCray, Darlene (Ed) Biggins, Jerry (Frances) McCray, Lloyd (Lisa) McCray, Diane Garcia, Otis Garcia, Scott (Misty) McCray and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Kee McCray, brothers and sisters, and son-in-law Jess Kemsley and Tim Mong.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Riverside Cemetery. Gathering for family and friends was held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Grace Community Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.