Aug. 25, 1934—Jan. 17, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Our dear mother Rita Joyce Bradley, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away in her home on January 17, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Henry Todhunter and Vera Mable Todhunter, her husband (Brad) Orval Lincoln Bradley, and a granddaughter Angela Dieon Bradley. She is survived by her brother Richard O. Todhunter of Port Orange, Florida; two sons: Alan Dale Bradley (Debi) of Gilbert, Arizona and Scott Evan Bradley (Joell) of Gig Harbor, Washington and one daughter, Vicky Lynn Fehringer (Richard) of Twin Falls, Idaho, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Rita was born at home on August 25, 1934 in Stella, Nebraska. In 1942 she moved to and attended schools in Joplin, Missouri. While attending a girls church summer camp she met, flirted with and later married her husband Brad, who was working a summer job as a Life Guard at the camp, shortly after she graduated from Joplin High School in October of 1952.

In 1967 Rita attended Conners State Agricultural College in Warner, Oklahoma where she obtained a degree in Library Science, and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa National Junior College Scholastic Society.

Rita decided to dedicate her life to being an amazing wife and wonderful mother. She excelled at supporting her husband in his career as well as her three children—Alan, Vicky and Scott, through the many passions and challenges of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others through encouragement, love, and hugs—never speaking an unkind word.

Rita was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls, serving on the board as well as many groups in the church. She and Brad also led many of the Youth Mission trips to Mexico and Arizona.

When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness for her grandchildren, or hosting Friday night card games, she could be found traveling the country with her husband Brad. She was a member of the local Good Sam’s Club participating in and hosting many road trips and rallies. Rita and her husband loved to travel in their motor home after his retirement traveling to Alaska, Florida, Nova Scotia, and winters in Yuma, Arizona to escape the cold just to name a few. They enjoyed family trips to Mexico, Hawaii and to other locations across the states. We will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life for Rita Bradley will be held at the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls, 910 Shoshone Street N. on February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Twin Falls.