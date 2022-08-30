Ridge Collin Armstrong "AKA Squeak"

March 14, 2017- August 25, 2022

Squeak came into the world fast and furious on March 14, 2017. Born with a club foot, he had weekly castings for 8 weeks. Shortly after the castings were done on May 15, 2017, he was diagnosed with a rare fatal genetic disorder Menkes Kinky Hair Syndrome.

After the initial shock of the diagnosis, we determined that we were going to choose JOY and give him the best life possible. He was able to eat on his own for 18 months which is a huge victory for Menkes boys. In November of 2018 after a rough aspiration pneumonia the decision to have a feeding tube was made. That decision bought us almost 4 years of hospital free life!!

The time that we were hospitalized was also the same time we were supposed to be on a family vacation to Disneyland. The wonderful staff at St Luke’s Magic Valley Women’s and Children’s Unit put together the best Disney party for our family! One of our fondest memories.

In February 2019 we went as a family to Disneyland. The memories will last us a lifetime. Squeak enjoyed many outings, his most favorite were summer nights spent swimming at Nat Soo Pah! He loved going on walks, spending time at the park and was always up for a road trip.

His favorite part of the day was when he could have his bath, the bubble tub mat was his favorite, and he always knew when it was time for a bath. His smile was always so big in the tub!

Anything he could do with his sister put a smile on his face. Their bond was indescribable and irreplaceable. One of her favorite memories was taking him to school for show and tell.

November 2021 was another special trip to Disneyland for Christmas. He loved it as much as his mama! The trip of a lifetime happened this past summer, meeting another Menkes family at the Oregon coast. The memories from this trip will last a lifetime and will be forever cherished.

Our sweet boy left this world as quick as he came. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Squeak never could talk but he communicated with us thru his little “words, yelling” and those bright blue beautiful eyes.

He is survived by his parents, Collin and Jessica Armstrong, Biggest supporter, cheerleader, and most important—sister, Sadie, grandparents Dave and Joyce Scott, Christy and Stewart Mabey, and Clare and Rosa Armstrong, along with so many amazing friends and family.

The family would like to send our heartfelt thank you to Dr. Greg Jones, Dr. Fran Filloux, his nurses Lori, Virginia, Chandra, Julie, and Megan. As well as his physical therapist Mara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3850 N. 3500 E. in Kimberly with a viewing from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

